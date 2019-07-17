Waters (WAT) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Its Position by $7.23 Million; As U.S. Bancorp (USB) Valuation Declined, Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $668,112

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 28,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,751 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 60,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 645,626 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 493,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 479,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 7.22 million shares traded or 39.55% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares to 219,121 shares, valued at $41.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Shell Asset Management reported 367,280 shares stake. Hikari Tsushin Inc accumulated 27,200 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP invested in 4.73M shares or 2.82% of the stock. Renaissance Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oakworth Inc reported 5,337 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Limited holds 0.07% or 29,881 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 5,637 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation stated it has 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.09% or 208,551 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc has 188,622 shares. 5,175 were accumulated by Excalibur Mgmt Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.67M shares stake. American Intl Gp reported 672,551 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management accumulated 4,500 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dow Lower, Record-High Streak in Danger – Schaeffers Research” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 89,562 shares to 542,386 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,486 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. Another trade for 27,848 shares valued at $6.28 million was made by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of stock. On Monday, January 28 the insider King Ian sold $5.25M. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.