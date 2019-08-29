Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined While Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; First Merchants Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 60,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 54,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 4.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 247,811 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc owns 988 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 237,509 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 0% or 920 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). National Pension Service has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 28,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 9,664 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 940 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 29,317 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 1,636 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 18,873 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 26,442 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Korea Invest holds 61,608 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,800 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mirador Prtnrs LP has 7,181 shares. Legacy Private owns 35,904 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 706,656 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.15% or 11,109 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 8,160 shares. 113,598 were reported by Origin Asset Management Llp. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 177,694 shares. 18,400 were accumulated by Headinvest Limited Liability. Goelzer Mngmt reported 66,096 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.84% or 9,627 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 207,246 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Llc holds 8,739 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.