Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined While North Star Asset Management Trimmed by $475,896 Its Stake; Semper Augustus Investments Group Increases Holding in Avx New (AVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc analyzed 1,896 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.18. About 172,093 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 104,588 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX is Exhibiting at electronica 2018 NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Co holds 569,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 70,800 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 1.58M shares. Shufro Rose And Communication has invested 0.03% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 11,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 76,234 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 252,100 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 85,277 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc holds 97,006 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Co invested 0.02% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Prudential Fin has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 69,207 shares. Financial Corp holds 250 shares. 511,554 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp. North Point Managers Corporation Oh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mawer Investment accumulated 496,713 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,835 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Paloma Prns invested in 29,418 shares. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd holds 9.17% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 127,000 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 519,350 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 8,467 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.65% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kistler owns 250 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,830 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 3,882 shares to 136,603 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).