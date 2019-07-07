Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed by $1.45 Million Its Position; Financial Architects Raised Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $674,253

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, down from 98,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7491.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 74,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,917 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,341 shares to 57,704 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Diversified Tru Company stated it has 1,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Allen Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Enterprise Service stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ghp Advisors Inc has invested 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Whittier reported 369 shares stake. Bristol John W & Comm holds 1.9% or 275,384 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 478 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 18,357 shares stake. Generation Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.58% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). American Grp Inc reported 30,470 shares. Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 17,424 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Research invested in 0% or 1,642 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 53,457 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) CEO Christopher O’Connell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51 million on Tuesday, February 5. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of stock. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.25M was made by King Ian on Monday, January 28. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 26.09 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Still Waiting on GE Stock – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,435 shares to 104,945 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 43,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr.