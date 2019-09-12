Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Raised by $3.08 Million Its Holding; Marshfield Associates Boosted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Shares Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 14,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 26,486 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 12,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 402,056 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 2.13M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,741 shares to 311,727 shares, valued at $52.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,811 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros invested 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 71,524 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 59,328 shares. Transamerica Finance Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Daiwa Securities Grp has 22,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 213,443 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7,434 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 239,898 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 62,651 shares. 5,045 are held by Amica Retiree Med.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 561,065 shares to 142,102 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 826,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,360 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,180 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 3,983 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com owns 1,026 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 320 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.03% or 2,193 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 25,925 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 24 shares. Moreover, Rockland Co has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,111 shares. 369 were reported by Whittier Trust. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.07% or 1,026 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 4 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).