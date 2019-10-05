Waters (WAT) Holder Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Spark Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) as Share Value Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 42,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 13,164 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120,000, down from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 94,876 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42M, down from 100,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 387,267 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 59,599 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). D E Shaw Inc reported 1.11M shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Llp stated it has 216,404 shares. 121,314 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Group has 7.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 71,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 29,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 42,100 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.12% or 114,954 shares. Spark Management Limited reported 13,164 shares. 24,936 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf Delivering On ‘DN Now’ Plan: Why Diebold’s Turnaround Is Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, RMED, TEVA and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf names permanent CFO, adds two senior execs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 185,550 shares to 289,700 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.95 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $140.57M for 26.64 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 66,430 shares to 188,637 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).