Waters (WAT) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Graco (GGG) Shares Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 67,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 607,204 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 million, down from 674,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 336,081 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock or 1,312 shares. $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F.