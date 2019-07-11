Waters (WAT) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cut Holding by $1.86 Million as Stock Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Minerva Advisors Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.53. About 192,221 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.22M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 8,446 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 53,972 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 1,877 shares. 8,805 are held by Snyder Mngmt L P. Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,686 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 61,952 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 13,576 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 478 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 2,231 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 154,644 shares. 69 are owned by Baystate Wealth Lc. Bridgeway reported 114,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 382,877 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 31,277 shares to 51,659 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, January 25 Kim Francis sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 913 shares. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 20,000 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $4.60 million on Wednesday, January 30. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25 million. Shares for $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Waters, and Astec Industries Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.78M for 25.54 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $837.54M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.