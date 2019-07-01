Waters (WAT) Holder Provident Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $426,700; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Share Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position by $1.16 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 266,083 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 59,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 127,817 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 9,890 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 236,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 24,328 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. State Street invested in 0.02% or 2.76M shares. 676 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. 424,116 were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co. D E Shaw Co, New York-based fund reported 215,167 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 1,015 shares or 0% of the stock. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 40,610 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 118,065 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 14,180 shares to 33,524 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. BEAUDOUIN MARK T also sold $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of stock. Rae Elizabeth B sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million. Shares for $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33M. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of stock or 22,400 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.89 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).