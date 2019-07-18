Waters (WAT) Holder Omers Administration Has Decreased Stake; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Cls Investments Lowered Holding by $1.64 Million

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 57.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 10,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,801 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 18,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 712,498 shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Llc has 81,424 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Co reported 6,010 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.13M shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd has 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,550 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 68,703 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 32,310 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 2.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Cap Management holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.26M shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 13.07 million shares. Prelude Capital Lc has 4,416 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Com Dc holds 1,328 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 0.5% or 11,182 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,889 shares to 25,666 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MUNI) by 6,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.67 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 377,984 shares to 9.10M shares, valued at $194.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.21 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock. Shares for $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by King Ian. Shares for $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. 22,400 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.26 million were sold by Harrington Michael C. Shares for $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.