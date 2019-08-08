Waters (WAT) Holder Jensen Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $153.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $605,388 as Market Value Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.45. About 224,285 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 10,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 1.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 160,024 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $410.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Strs Ohio reported 2,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort LP reported 11,270 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 850 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pension Ser accumulated 96,749 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,528 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc. 77,254 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Com. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 92,535 shares stake. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 18,863 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,057 shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. $304,423 worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.36 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Contract worker injured in power outage at Houston refinery – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap reported 20,300 shares stake. 42,609 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7.36M shares. Korea Inv Corp owns 0.23% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 606,873 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 3,827 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,444 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 350 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Communications. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,210 shares. Arrow Corp invested in 3,987 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 19,779 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.01 million shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.19% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).