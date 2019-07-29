Waters (WAT) Holder Investment House Lowered Position by $312,495; Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose While Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Stake by $13.45 Million

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 623,813 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 173,903 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Com Limited Liability reported 249,021 shares stake. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – StreetInsider.com” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endologix Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “All You Need to Know About Endologix (ELGX) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Stock Movers 10/02: (ELGX) (ULBI) (JCP) Higher; (DTEA) (KALA) (EPZM) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “22nd Century Group and Tenax Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Endologix among the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 was sold by Kelly Terrence P.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares to 215,500 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 737 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 26,662 shares stake. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 625 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,322 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,148 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,789 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp has 184,621 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 138,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 553 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 27,000 shares. 77,362 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can.

More recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.79 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.