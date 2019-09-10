Waters (WAT) Holder Investment House Decreased Position by $312,495 as Stock Price Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 19.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, down from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 334,659 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares to 51,077 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.69 million for 26.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares to 215,500 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).