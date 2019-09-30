Waters (WAT) Holder Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $6.99 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $223.23. About 425,514 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 145,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355.96M, down from 7.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 3.41 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp by 10,000 shares to 190,270 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heineken Nv by 6,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.00M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Management Llc reported 119 shares stake. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,467 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Greenhaven Associates Inc stated it has 7.88% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Tru Advsr LP invested in 450,179 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 6,237 shares. Fil Ltd holds 6.20M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 0.01% or 12,036 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 127,347 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 23,410 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Argent Trust invested in 0.1% or 19,385 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 350,867 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 34,418 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Lc has 218,819 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.20 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 4,532 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 943 are owned by Allen Management Limited Liability Co. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Gru LP invested in 0% or 230,341 shares. 8,272 were reported by Ghp Advisors. 10,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested in 0.06% or 1,449 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 192,852 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 1,284 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0.04% or 177,246 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 94,876 shares. Edgemoor Inv has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marshfield Assocs reported 0.72% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.