Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Stake; Ballentine Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.26 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $215.46. About 134,847 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $158.97. About 2.86 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 97,783 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $45.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,151 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assocs Llc accumulated 58,214 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 12,571 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Llc owns 489,350 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 150,000 are held by Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 576,918 shares. Hollencrest invested in 0.18% or 8,793 shares. 6,718 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.14% or 41,421 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 148 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Regal Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 14,983 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated holds 0% or 11,001 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Weaver Amy E also sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.25 million. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26 million on Wednesday, February 13. 27,848 shares were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T, worth $6.28 million on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 913 shares valued at $206,694 was sold by Kim Francis. On Monday, January 28 the insider King Ian sold $5.25M. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 41,657 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 6,227 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1,515 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd invested 0.15% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 10,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 829 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,148 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc invested in 0.07% or 3,357 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 250,058 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 69,928 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Com reported 2,789 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,000 shares.