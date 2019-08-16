Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Increased Stake by $2.77 Million as Market Value Declined; Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Meritor (MTOR) Holding as Shares Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 189,254 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 172,061 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc holds 5,569 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 910 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.1% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 1,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial invested in 52,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mngmt owns 41,905 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 77,362 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 17,331 shares. Colony Grp Llc reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,105 shares. Oakworth Cap has 381 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 53,728 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 69 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 138,250 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Llc stated it has 3% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 696,913 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Westfield Communications LP reported 1.03 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 84,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,060 are held by Robotti Robert. 11,346 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 265,591 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.03% or 3.72 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 38,823 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This Trucking Stock Could be a Buy – The Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Meritor (MTOR) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritor To Acquire AxleTech For Heavy Duty Powertrain Components – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PACCAR Stock Fell 19.6% in 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $275.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).