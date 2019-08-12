Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Jfs Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.29. About 376,709 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Llc has 0.12% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,423 shares. 10,852 were accumulated by Pnc Ser Gru. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1,013 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Element Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,660 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.72% or 26,391 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 189,387 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 28,455 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 19,533 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp holds 2.15% or 30,549 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 18,660 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 254,291 shares. Perkins Coie holds 400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 333,054 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,952 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.