Waters (WAT) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Price Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 228,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 315,493 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.41M, down from 544,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $217.79. About 273,705 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,412 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 325,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 130,468 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Reilly Limited Liability reported 203 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Granahan Incorporated Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 87,868 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company owns 3,527 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 81,400 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 98 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 94,300 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com has 150,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 87,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has 29,383 shares. State Street reported 1.25M shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 79,893 shares to 605,797 shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.40 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million. On Monday, January 28 King Ian sold $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 23,000 shares. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 4,270 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 14,605 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 72 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 30 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.04% or 13,576 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 22,625 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 519,350 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Coastline Tru holds 11,350 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 139,943 shares. Principal Gru has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Captrust Advsr owns 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 361 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 42,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41,996 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $370.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).