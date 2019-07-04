Waters (WAT) Holder Argyle Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $640,050 as Market Valuation Declined; Azimuth Capital Management Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 25,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,470 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 89,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 46,619 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has risen 22.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 314,943 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $145.27M for 26.27 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset owns 1,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.06% or 344,108 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alyeska Inv Gp LP stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Hl Financial Service Llc has 0.13% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company has 0.14% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc holds 0.3% or 216,878 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated reported 2,653 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 0.5% or 8,467 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 625 shares stake.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of stock or 23,000 shares. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28M. Shares for $206,694 were sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select (XLV) by 12,893 shares to 5,512 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 50,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,124 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).