Waters (WAT) EPS Estimated At $2.13; TERRASCENT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TRSSF) Shorts Up By 156.12%

TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had an increase of 156.12% in short interest. TRSSF’s SI was 25,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 156.12% from 9,800 shares previously. With 87,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s short sellers to cover TRSSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $3.998. About 59,544 shares traded or 71.84% up from the average. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.13 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.94% from last quarter's $1.92 EPS. WAT's profit would be $142.20 million giving it 26.12 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.14 EPS previously, Waters Corporation's analysts see -0.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -2.79% below currents $222.53 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 227,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.34% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 15,503 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Invest Of Virginia Lc accumulated 8,467 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,811 shares. Hexavest has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 117,385 shares. 29,940 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Violich Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,400 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 31,856 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 12,200 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Select Equity Grp Inc L P stated it has 230,341 shares.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.27 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.