Waters (WAT) EPS Estimated At $2.13; Geron (GERN) Sentiment Is 1.15

Analysts expect Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.13 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.94% from last quarter's $1.92 EPS. WAT's profit would be $142.19M giving it 26.36 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.14 EPS previously, Waters Corporation's analysts see -0.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $224.56. About 647,514 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 38 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 33 decreased and sold stock positions in Geron Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 57.77 million shares, down from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Geron Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.53 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank Tru Com accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 300 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Daiwa Secs Gru owns 14,604 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 5,890 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 315,499 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 51,899 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has 2,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Macquarie Group invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.17% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,208 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 14,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -3.66% below currents $224.56 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 366.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $275.10 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

