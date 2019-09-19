Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Stake by $819,750 as Stock Price Rose; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Its Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stake by $605,164

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 21,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 87,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 66,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 234,658 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Raises Offer Price; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK: OFFER SUPERIOR TO MERGER PACT LASALLE HAS REACHED; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 54,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 682,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 627,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 45,805 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pebblebrook sells Amarano Burbank hotel – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Rouge Hotel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,833 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 1.79M shares. Metropolitan Life reported 81,755 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 34,753 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 19,081 are owned by United Fincl Advisers Ltd Com. Bamco New York invested in 1,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 4.94M are held by Silvercrest Asset Ltd Llc. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 160,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 283,550 shares. Ellington Mgmt Llc owns 17,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 301,867 shares to 129,513 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,402 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,801 shares to 280,842 shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,525 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor: Solid Business Selling At Distressed Prices – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower Semi +11% on beats, expansion plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne e2v’s Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.