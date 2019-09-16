Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; WMS Industries Has 0.92 Sentiment

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,564 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 292,235 shares with $22.95 million value, down from 297,799 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $112.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 2.63 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

WMS Industries Inc (WMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 59 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 64 cut down and sold holdings in WMS Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 40.04 million shares, down from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding WMS Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 45 Increased: 33 New Position: 26.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 110,840 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 18.33% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Ack Asset Management Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stockbridge Partners Llc has 4.76% invested in the company for 3.76 million shares. The Connecticut-based White Elm Capital Llc has invested 3.43% in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 745,942 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.69 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 41,528 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 15,271 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company invested in 3,106 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has 2.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Trust Services Lta has 1.95% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Agf owns 1.30 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc accumulated 0.1% or 27,491 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 3,026 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv reported 1.56 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prudential Public Llc holds 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 400,722 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mufg Americas Corporation has 158,580 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kings Point Capital Management reported 28,844 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40's average target is 32.78% above currents $72.6 stock price.

