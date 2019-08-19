Waters Parkerson & Company Has Raised Holding in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by $310,000; Udr (UDR) Holding Has Boosted by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 163,233 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 500.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 106,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 127,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,727 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 204,037 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has 296,332 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Security Capital Research & Mgmt reported 37,150 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 55,900 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt holds 0.07% or 36,873 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4.82 million shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 5,422 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Putnam Invs Llc holds 0% or 40,423 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cleararc has 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 6,705 shares. Element Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 20,911 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 87,836 shares stake.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,347 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,460 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.