Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Position in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM); Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Coca (KO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 134,067 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 12,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,472 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 175,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 996,639 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.07 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

