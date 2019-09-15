Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding; TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (TKFTF) SI Decreased By 3.92%

TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) had a decrease of 3.92% in short interest. TKFTF’s SI was 49,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.92% from 51,000 shares previously. It closed at $17.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,801 shares as Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 280,842 shares with $30.79 million value, down from 284,643 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co Com now has $305.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

More news for Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tarkett Looks Cheap After Huge Fine From The French Competition Authority – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tarkett SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Tarkett S.A., a flooring company, provides various flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise carpets; rubber flooring and accessories; and sports surfaces comprising artificial turfs and athletic tracks.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.54 million shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 41,293 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.55% stake. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 297,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management reported 29,057 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,175 shares. Cincinnati Fincl invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Columbus Circle Investors owns 1.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 462,233 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ok has 252,994 shares. Moreover, Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 2.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,890 shares. Coho Partners Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,514 shares. Martin Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Financial Advantage has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) stake by 57,475 shares to 329,754 valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,399 shares and now owns 382,532 shares. Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.