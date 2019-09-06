Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $830,960; Stock Value Declined; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Value Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Holding by $461,700

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.06. About 1.76 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 4.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares to 1,395 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin reported 1.62M shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 1,948 shares. Nomura Holding invested in 5,600 shares. 18,755 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co. 1,969 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. California Employees Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 353,835 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 265,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,462 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.02% or 416 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 13,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Conning invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Eqis Capital invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 3,600 are owned by Intact Investment Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 15,282 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.97M shares. Smith Moore & Co has 50,350 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Lc has 3.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 140,751 are owned by Chem State Bank. M Holdg Incorporated holds 1.03% or 55,208 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,436 shares. Prospector Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 2.36% stake. Pinnacle Limited Company holds 0% or 22,655 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 18,184 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.49% or 4.03M shares. Hl Svcs Lc holds 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 739,723 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 72,826 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 1.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).