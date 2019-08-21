Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Spc Financial Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $360,000

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8,277 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $380.02. About 176,321 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 1.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 1,895 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Kdi Cap Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 2.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 855 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt reported 2,329 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 797 shares in its portfolio. Founders Ltd Llc reported 3,745 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il reported 24,109 shares stake. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Shell Asset owns 0.31% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 47,219 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 24,433 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,788 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 224,687 shares. Barbara Oil Com invested in 8,500 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,283 are owned by Hbk L P. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 53,473 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 27,815 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Lc has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Associated Banc reported 2.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sonata Capital Inc owns 14,279 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,176 shares. Moreover, Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,763 shares. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 16,981 shares. Pacific Global Management Communications reported 76,653 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,212 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 5.39% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2.31 million shares. 13.44M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Gam Ag holds 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 24,987 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).