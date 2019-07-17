Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Shorts at Top Ships (TOPS) Raised By 22.32%

Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) had an increase of 22.32% in short interest. TOPS’s SI was 696,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.32% from 569,100 shares previously. With 696,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s short sellers to cover TOPS’s short positions. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.505. About 2.05 million shares traded or 272.34% up from the average. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has declined 58.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TOPS News: 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 30/03/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Effecting a 1-For-10 Reverse Stk Split; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 30/03/2018 – Top Ships – Annual Report 20F Summary Looks Favorable For Investors; 22/03/2018 TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Capital Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 297,799 shares with $26.32M value, down from 302,870 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $126.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 1.20 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.45% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Corda Inv Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,509 shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.09% or 323,800 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company has 35,050 shares. Cypress Grp invested in 48,797 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 36,925 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 88,152 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 260,232 shares. Provident Investment Management Incorporated holds 4,150 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.49% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Van Hulzen Asset reported 2,687 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1.17M shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,530 shares to 1.02M valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 10,387 shares and now owns 458,522 shares. Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.24 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

