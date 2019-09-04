Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $412,308; Shares Rose; As Netapp (NTAP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 34,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 2,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 37,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 2.17M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73M, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $181.78. About 3.18 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chatham Gp holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,400 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,787 shares. Finemark Natl Natl Bank stated it has 46,775 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jlb & Associate holds 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,613 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 92,479 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp invested in 71,000 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 26,236 shares. Cypress Cap Gru accumulated 106,795 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Twin Mgmt reported 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 26,221 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc owns 11,715 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. South State invested in 1.42% or 88,463 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.76M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 16,226 shares to 22,554 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 47,677 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Btim holds 17,235 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.14% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Tru LP accumulated 0.36% or 2.64M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ghp Inc invested in 0.51% or 57,223 shares. Strategic Global Ltd reported 44,200 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 4.06 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 28,237 shares in its portfolio. Asset One, Japan-based fund reported 128,687 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 7,450 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Encourages NetApp Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Tech Industry Dividend Stocks for Growth and Income – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “May 31st Options Now Available For NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.