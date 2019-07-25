Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $301,186; Share Value Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $603,924

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.42 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP)

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,397 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 4,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.21. About 814,506 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 27,526 shares. Bartlett And Llc accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd holds 16,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A owns 39 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,439 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Omers Administration reported 8,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Mgmt LP has invested 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hudock Ltd Liability Co reported 100 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 47,487 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 33,502 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 254,680 shares in its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 56,210 shares to 657,850 shares, valued at $34.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bulls Continue to Blitz Embattled Biogen Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Boeing, 3M & U.S. Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares to 297,799 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,026 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 5,543 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 541,400 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management owns 0.32% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 63,667 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 3,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,282 shares. 11,936 were accumulated by Northwest Counselors. Adage Partners Grp Limited Com reported 95,356 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 228,168 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 110,486 were accumulated by Davidson. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Colony Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,835 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio.