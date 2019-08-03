Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $446,248; Share Price Declined; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Shares Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris’ 6% Dividend Yield Isn’t Attractive, It’s Scary – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Chase Philip Morris International Inc. After Plunge – Investorplace.com” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts invested in 2,363 shares. 825,562 are owned by Cincinnati Fin. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 52,112 shares or 0.09% of the stock. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.54% or 75,165 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 76,255 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,960 shares. South State stated it has 18,418 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hills Comml Bank Tru Company has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 2,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 6,962 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 530,931 were accumulated by Natixis. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prudential stated it has 2.06 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pittenger Anderson has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 2.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 108,630 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 4,375 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 788 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 36,810 shares. Moreover, Cutter Co Brokerage has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,074 shares. Becker Capital Inc invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,898 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson & Communications owns 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 88,679 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,156 shares. Gradient Llc holds 0.11% or 4,608 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 5,361 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.