Waters Parkerson & Company Position in Oracle Com (ORCL) Decreased by $309,308 as Market Value Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $462,800 as Stock Price Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 378,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 384,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares to 842,266 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Inc holds 0.61% or 29,971 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tradition Cap Ltd stated it has 5,801 shares. 42,415 are owned by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Co. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co has 26,406 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.78% or 3.87M shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.16 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Lc has 7,293 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,085 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,738 shares. Cohen Management holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,804 shares. Kistler holds 0.68% or 15,917 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 43,150 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.