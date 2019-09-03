Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Position by $310,000; Sabal Trust Co Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $658,130 as Share Price Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $224.6. About 1.37 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 163,437 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Infineon – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TSEM: TowerJazz Makes Decision to Invest $100 Million to Expand Its TPSCo Uozu Fab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares to 3,838 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,643 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,300 are owned by Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability. Horizon Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.1% or 3,761 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Management holds 3,668 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Co holds 390,365 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,459 shares. Atria Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,750 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 27,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv stated it has 2,545 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.76% or 114,970 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 2,421 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Associate Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.24% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 120,962 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,599 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).