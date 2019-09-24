Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rr Partners LP Increased Meritage Homes (MTH) Position by $2.30 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 451,076 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 73,817 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 59,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Years in the making, work begins on 400-home Triangle community – Triangle Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,072 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 696,210 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, James Invest Research has 0.06% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 15,885 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 9,447 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 39,263 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 33,853 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 497,977 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 23,471 shares. Aperio Ltd Co reported 24,192 shares stake. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.10M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 12,319 shares. 52,744 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Inc.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, MMM and CAH – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,842 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).