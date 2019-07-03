Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its 3M Co Com (MMM) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Among 4 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform”. See Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) latest ratings:

Waters Parkerson & Company increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 46.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 18,800 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 59,157 shares with $12.29M value, up from 40,357 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $100.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 947,057 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 5,598 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 1,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 26,192 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cognios Lc has invested 0.78% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Augustine Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 5,088 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York invested in 160 shares. M Secs holds 0.09% or 6,594 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc has invested 0.16% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.18% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 17,764 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Commerce Limited. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 354 shares. Shell Asset owns 11,323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% or 8,940 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 73,375 shares.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.26 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 5,071 shares to 297,799 valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intlf stake by 103,102 shares and now owns 145,040 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 13,499 shares. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc invested 4.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.4% or 6.49 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,720 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 975 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated reported 14,771 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.01% or 16,646 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.64% or 557,338 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc owns 35,720 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc has 40,610 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 12,508 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,132 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company accumulated 0.02% or 6,115 shares. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.71% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

