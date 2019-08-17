Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $427,764 as Valuation Declined; Peninsula Asset Management Upped Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $352,755

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Leadership Changes in Corporate Business Development, Oncology R&D, and Managed Healthcare Services – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Positive Results for Emgality from CONQUER Study in Patients who Failed Previous Migraine Preventive Treatments – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,350 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 246,333 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 868 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 379 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 71,465 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 44,692 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1.24M shares. Int Sarl holds 0.61% or 37,455 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Lc stated it has 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maple Mngmt reported 91,307 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.34% or 4.08 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 123,936 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 97,812 shares or 1% of the stock.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares to 161,836 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.