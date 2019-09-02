Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $529,000 as Stock Rose; Oz Management LP Lowered Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36 million shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 293,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has 2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,304 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 449,470 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 454,707 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 22,499 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability holds 96,662 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.65% or 5.18 million shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability owns 8,138 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Llc invested in 229,949 shares. 31,520 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. 99,701 were accumulated by Benedict Advsr Incorporated. 350 were accumulated by Family Capital Tru.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,836 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $238.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 102.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).