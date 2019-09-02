Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $380,467; Oz Management LP Increases Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 2315.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.10M, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/05/2018 – 05/03 The Cable – Brexit, Tesla & Adidas; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Defections Mount as Musk Reorganizes Management Structure; 04/05/2018 – Tesla short sellers celebrate after ‘surreal’ earnings call with Musk; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 07/05/2018 – People: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Dating Singer Grimes Months After Splitting from Amber Heard; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI HAS REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100M YUAN; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Idling Model 3 Shows Musk Unable to Make On-the-Fly Fixes; 15/05/2018 – Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 15/04/2018 – Mario Neururer: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.97% or 62,306 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bath Savings Tru Communications holds 5,732 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.46% or 18,430 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd invested in 98,807 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Loews has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Mgmt Llc accumulated 189,765 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,072 shares. St Johns Invest Management Lc accumulated 13,304 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited holds 2.45% or 773,328 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 1.16% or 2.20 million shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt accumulated 123,909 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Adirondack Company holds 1.55% or 19,501 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,643 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 14,681 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $52.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,522 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.