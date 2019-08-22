Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position By $301,186; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) SI Increased By 18.74%

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Microchip Technology (MCHP) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 3,673 shares as Microchip Technology (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 161,836 shares with $13.43M value, up from 158,163 last quarter. Microchip Technology now has $21.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 495,705 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) had an increase of 18.74% in short interest. NEM’s SI was 15.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.74% from 12.86M shares previously. With 10.91 million avg volume, 1 days are for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s short sellers to cover NEM’s short positions. The SI to Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 1.72M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.50 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is 3.93% above currents $38.42 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,500 shares to 3,838 valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 282,026 shares. Johnson Ctls Intlf was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 25.19% above currents $89.23 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.