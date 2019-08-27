Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding; M&T Bank Decreased Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Market Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 105,113 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 16,771 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 19,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 98,003 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,779 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning Incorporated holds 0.17% or 1,673 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 49,697 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 23,923 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv reported 372,651 shares. Armstrong Henry H has invested 0.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 1.21% or 9,959 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.44% or 1,584 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,319 shares. 570 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.09% or 48,080 shares. Washington stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lincoln Ltd reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 1,876 shares. Cetera Lc reported 0.38% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.34% or 9,295 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability reported 102,591 shares. Twin Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,170 shares. Bank Of America De accumulated 2.07M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 6,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Century accumulated 1.08M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 135,185 shares. Rock Springs Management LP stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bb&T accumulated 6,199 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Comerica Natl Bank holds 50,937 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 1.85M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.3% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 26,693 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 2,175 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84M for 13.21 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.