Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Stake in Bank Amer Com (BAC) as Share Value Rose; Moodys (MCO) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Boosted Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.02M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 21.41M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 5,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 11,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 6,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $213.95. About 339,612 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $211.1 Million Of Rmbs Issued From Progress Residential 2015-SFR2 And 2015-SFR3; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Hawkeye Community College’s (IA) Go Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. HOUSING, HOUSING FINANCE INDUSTRIES SET TO GAIN FROM ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Wellesley Ma’s 2018 Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms A2 on Stockbridge Community Schools, Ml’s GO; negative outlook removed; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AUSTRIA’S Aa1 RATINGS; KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says New Regulations On Stock-Pledged Lending Are Credit Positive For Chinese Securities Companies; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2/VMIG 1 to Alaska HFC State Cap. Bds. Il 2018 Series A and Aa2 to 2018 Series B; outlook stable

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 18,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,913 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Olstein Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Papp L Roy & owns 1,400 shares. 1,152 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Private Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 4,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 325 shares. State Street Corporation owns 7.22M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 214,947 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 84,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Akre Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.68M shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 612,481 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Comm holds 800 shares. Sandler Mgmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,712 shares to 194,874 shares, valued at $57.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Htwy Cl A (BRKA) by 99 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nexus Mgmt Inc owns 19,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 4.75% or 340,242 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fil Limited accumulated 2.43M shares or 0.11% of the stock. The California-based Signature Est Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 31,681 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandes Inv Partners LP reported 2.03% stake. Mengis Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 3,106 shares. 520,988 were reported by Roffman Miller Pa. Ing Groep Nv reported 5.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 119.74M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.