Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Its Holding in At&T Com (T) by $1.83 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Jane Street Group Cut Its Position by $24.66 Million as Shares Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 601,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.37 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,765 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,530 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilton Capital Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tirschwell And Loewy reported 6,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc accumulated 130,915 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,658 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,521 shares. First Natl Tru Co holds 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 127,525 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,264 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 1,545 were reported by Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp. Sunbelt Incorporated owns 83,420 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 72,640 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,422 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT) by 40,100 shares to 230,100 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 83,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,441 shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 250,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 67,889 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 471,504 shares. Guardian holds 0.67% or 18,750 shares. Pictet National Bank invested in 21,400 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,480 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ajo Lp invested in 1.71 million shares. Global Invsts holds 17.87 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Edgestream LP stated it has 28,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 373,362 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Relax and Buy Micron Stock, Despite the Trade-War Turmoil – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.