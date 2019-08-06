Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Altria Group (MO) Holding; Last Week Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 21. Northland Capital maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $14 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Initiate

22/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 73,123 shares with $4.20M value, down from 103,680 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 5.51 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 1.84 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). West Chester Cap holds 0.42% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 20,000 shares. Portolan Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 842,217 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Com invested in 2.00 million shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 1.91M are held by Principal Group Inc Inc Inc. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.67M shares. New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.15% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Qs Invsts Lc reported 9,600 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.02% stake. James Invest has invested 0.06% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 2.93M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 46,268 shares.

The stock increased 13.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 5.64 million shares traded or 74.05% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 350.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Vonage (VG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues BEat; Provies Q3 Business Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 43,145 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 245,249 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Colony Lc stated it has 22,924 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Finance Architects has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,200 shares. 4,024 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.58M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Crawford Counsel Inc accumulated 303,149 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Business Svcs has 6,753 shares. Thomasville Bancorp invested in 0.22% or 20,754 shares. Vestor Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,212 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y also bought $70,448 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 61,325 shares to 73,221 valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 3,673 shares and now owns 161,836 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.