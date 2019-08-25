Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; Karpas Strategies Has Lowered Fox Cl A (FOXA) Position by $1.64 Million; Share Value Declined

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3.87M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 25/04/2018 – Amol Sharma: Exclusive: Activist investor TCI has built a roughly $3 billion stake in 21st Century Fox, with more than 4% of; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Proposes New Remedies to U.K. Plurality Concerns Over Sky Deal; 10/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION RAIDS MURDOCH’S FOX OFFICES IN LONDON – THE TELEGRAPH; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF REMAINS COMMITTED TO RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DEC 2016 AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Cable Network Programming Revenue $4.42B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 23/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-India’s Hotstar sets new benchmark with IPL streaming record; 16/05/2018 – James Murdoch, who is currently the CEO of 21st Century Fox, was not mentioned in the announcement. A source tells CNBC he will leave the company after helping the transition; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 515.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 73,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 11,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,026 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).