Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Holding in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $3.89 Million; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Cut Position by $12.25 Million

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 765,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 26,578 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 792,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 4.29M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES NON-FUEL UNIT COSTS DECREASING YOY BY 2018 2ND HALF; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue-backed private-jet company signs up for hybrid electric planes; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN RESULT OF UNIONIZATION VOTE; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, RBGLY, OMCL and EGBN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Acquire 3M Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $183.06M for 6.77 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 31,900 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 55,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

