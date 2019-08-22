Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position; Jensen Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 515.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 61,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 73,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 11,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 1.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.24M, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 2.51M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares to 73,123 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 87,909 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $394.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

