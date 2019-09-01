Waters Parkerson & Company Increases Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM); Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Its Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) Stake by $1.34 Million; Market Value Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (TJX) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 25,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 449,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, up from 424,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 42,123 shares to 537,844 shares, valued at $103.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 32,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48M shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co holds 0.94% or 126,477 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,428 shares. 30,795 are held by Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated has 17,343 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 414,307 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 46,410 shares. 52,674 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 182,746 shares. 5.21M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.81% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 178,677 shares. Davenport Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisors Asset Management invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shellback Ltd Partnership reported 240,000 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Citizens Northern holds 26,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd Company invested in 11,067 shares. 40,469 were reported by First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated has invested 2.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Puzo Michael J has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Capital Incorporated invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davis R M has 140,478 shares. Fin Mngmt Pro has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,549 were reported by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com. 196,942 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Gru has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,577 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 18,292 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 1,350 were accumulated by Nottingham Advsrs. Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, RBGLY, OMCL and EGBN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.