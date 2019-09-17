Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $843,894 as Shares Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Stake by $1.85 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,604 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 34,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.32 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 4,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 351,901 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.07 million, down from 356,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $175.92. About 3.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18,465 shares to 29,240 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 17,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 10,455 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs reported 60,003 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 3,373 shares. Eaton Vance reported 751,013 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd stated it has 455,664 shares. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 2,052 shares. Private Wealth Advisors reported 2,021 shares. Strategic Services reported 9,382 shares. 15,052 were reported by Btim. Alpha Windward Lc reported 2,174 shares. 43,637 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Llc. Navellier Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 13,082 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management has 6,493 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 333,037 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.37B for 13.08 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,083 shares to 165,919 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.