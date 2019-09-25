Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; Icm Asset Management Raised Its Stake in City Office Reit (CIO) by $587,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 344,412 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 175,499 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.75 million, up from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 1.21M shares traded or 24.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 20,391 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Kennedy Management has invested 0.13% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Millennium Lc has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Legg Mason Inc accumulated 2,997 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru invested in 79,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 144,300 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,411 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 115,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 25,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Renaissance Grp Lc stated it has 0.03% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 22,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.48% or 100,000 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,737 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

